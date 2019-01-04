Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik call it quits: It's over for now

hollywood

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid

After weeks of speculation, it is now confirmed that Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have, once again, decided to end their relationship. "They're done. They could get back together, but it's over for now," confirmed US Magazine.

It was also revealed that the 23-year-old model 'tried hard to make it work,' but the former One Direction member, had "a lot of his own issues that she couldn't help him get through."

Speculations surfaced last month as Hadid did not post any photos with Malik over the holidays as they have done in the past years. She, instead, shared a throwback picture of her family with Santa, wishing her fans a Merry Christmas, while Malik did not post anything on social media over the holidays.

The duo was first linked in the year 2015. Hadid and Malik had announced the end of their two-year relationship in March. People close to the couple said that both of them were at a much better place post the split.

However, the couple was back together two months after they announced their breakup.

