Gigi Hadid celebrates Eid-Al-Adha with Zayn Malik

Supermodel Model Gigi Hadid and her former boyfriend Zayn Malik celebrated Eid-al-Adha together. Gigi Hadid took to Instagram and posted a picture of the 'Pillow talk' singer and his sister Waliyha Malik. She captioned it 'Home for Eid'.

In the picture, Malik can be seen wearing a dark blue hoodie with matching track pants, while his sister, Waliyah looked pretty in an embroidered kurti along with straight-fit pants.

Gigi and Zayn who called it quits in March after being together for two years, took to social media in July to confirm that both of them are in their separate spaces as they are now 'giving things a second chance'.

The duo yet again left everyone guessing about their relationship status in July, when Gigi shared a photo of herself in Zayn's arms, saying that the two were having a good time.

