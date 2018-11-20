Gigi Hadid honours hard-working parents

hollywood

Gigi Hadid discussed the criticism she received following a magazine cover and confessed her actor-singer boyfriend Zayn Malik had faced similar criticism

Gigi Hadid

Model Gigi Hadid opened up about being pigeonholed due to her parent's success and being told she was undeserving of her career in the fashion industry. Speaking Reebok's #BeMoreHuman campaign launch, Hadid said: "People think that I don't deserve to be where I am because I come from a successful family, but my parents were f***ing hardworking.

"My Dad was a refugee, my Mum was on a farm, went to New York, sending money to her family - they worked their a**es off and they gave me a life because of their hard work, and I work hard to honour that."

She went on to discuss the criticism she received following a magazine cover and confessed her actor-singer boyfriend Zayn Malik had faced similar criticism so the pair have bonded over the public's need to label them, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

