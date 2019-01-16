Giles Shield: Abdullah's eight-wicket haul helps Anjuman enter semis

cricket

Anjuman bagged two points on the basis of their first innings lead from the drawn encounter

Abdullah Saani at Oval Maidan yesterday. Pic/Akshay Jagtap

A Terrific bowling performance by Abdullah Saani, who claimed an eight-wicket haul, powered Anjuman-I-Islam (CST) into the semi-finals of the Mumbai Schools Sports Association-organised Giles Shield inter-school cricket tournament yesterday.

Offie Abdullah shines

Off-spinner Abdullah returned with figures of 21.1-9-41-8 as Anjuman bundled out Don Bosco (Matunga) for 135 in the first innings on Day Two of the Group Y two-day match at Oval Maidan.

Anjuman bagged two points on the basis of their first innings lead from the drawn encounter. Don Bosco off-spinner Aayush Sawant followed up his first innings spell of 7-61 with an impressive 4-4 as Anjuman were struggling at 18-4 in their second essay when the umpires signalled close of play.

Tushar slams double ton

In another Group Y match at Matunga, Al-Barkaat MMI thrashed VK Krishna Menon Academy (Borivli) by an innings and 78 runs. In-form left-handed batsman Tushar Singh (202 not out) smashed his third consecutive century of the tournament and stitched a 336-run unbeaten second-wicket partnership with another centurion Yaseen Saudagar (120 not out) as the Kurla side declared their first innings on 352-1 after bowling out the opposition for 231.

Al-Barkaat left-arm spinner Kavya Gori impressed (6-41 and 7-6) as the Borivli team were bowled out for 43 in the second stint. In the semi-finals on January 17-18, Rizvi Springfield play Anjuman, while Al-Barkaat MMI face IES VN Sule Guruji.

