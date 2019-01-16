Giles Shield: Abdullah's eight-wicket haul helps Anjuman enter semis

Jan 16, 2019, 09:30 IST | Akshay Jagtap

Anjuman bagged two points on the basis of their first innings lead from the drawn encounter

Giles Shield: Abdullah's eight-wicket haul helps Anjuman enter semis
Abdullah Saani at Oval Maidan yesterday. Pic/Akshay Jagtap

A Terrific bowling performance by Abdullah Saani, who claimed an eight-wicket haul, powered Anjuman-I-Islam (CST) into the semi-finals of the Mumbai Schools Sports Association-organised Giles Shield inter-school cricket tournament yesterday.

Offie Abdullah shines
Off-spinner Abdullah returned with figures of 21.1-9-41-8 as Anjuman bundled out Don Bosco (Matunga) for 135 in the first innings on Day Two of the Group Y two-day match at Oval Maidan.

Anjuman bagged two points on the basis of their first innings lead from the drawn encounter. Don Bosco off-spinner Aayush Sawant followed up his first innings spell of 7-61 with an impressive 4-4 as Anjuman were struggling at 18-4 in their second essay when the umpires signalled close of play.

Tushar slams double ton
In another Group Y match at Matunga, Al-Barkaat MMI thrashed VK Krishna Menon Academy (Borivli) by an innings and 78 runs. In-form left-handed batsman Tushar Singh (202 not out) smashed his third consecutive century of the tournament and stitched a 336-run unbeaten second-wicket partnership with another centurion Yaseen Saudagar (120 not out) as the Kurla side declared their first innings on 352-1 after bowling out the opposition for 231.

Al-Barkaat left-arm spinner Kavya Gori impressed (6-41 and 7-6) as the Borivli team were bowled out for 43 in the second stint. In the semi-finals on January 17-18, Rizvi Springfield play Anjuman, while Al-Barkaat MMI face IES VN Sule Guruji.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

cricket news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Here's Why Rahul Dravid is a Living Legend!

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK