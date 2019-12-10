Giles Shield: Aryan Chauhan's first double ton guides Anjuman to big win

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Opener Aryan Chauhan's unbeaten 203 and a six-wicket haul by Mann Bhanushali helped Anjuman I-Islam Allana English (CST) beat Shree Madhavrao Bhagwat High School (MBHS), Vile Parle by 316 runs in Round One of the U-14 Giles Shield knockout at Cross Maidan on Monday.

Batting first, the CST school scored 371 in the allotted 45 overs. In reply, MBHS were bowled out for just 55 in 17.5 overs. Off-spinner Mann impressed with 6-13.

Aryan rated his innings special, not just because it was his maiden double century, but because this was his first three-figure score in Mumbai.

Uttar Pradesh-based Aryan was brought to Mumbai a few months ago by Anjuman coach Abdul Ahad, who spotted him during a local tournament there. "Coach [Abdul] was impressed after I scored a century against his school in UP last year. He approached my dad, Shiv Kumar, during his second visit earlier this year. My dad hesitated to send me to Mumbai, but the coach convinced him," Aryan, 12, told mid-day.

The Class VI student is also included in Anjuman's squad for the U-16 Harris Shield tournament. "I take this as a positive," he said to a question on his workload. Coach Abdul is impressed with Aryan's potential to score runs. "Aryan has a lot of potential and is a consistent performer. I am confident of his scoring ability in both Giles and Harris Shields," he said.

Meanwhile, riding on off-spinner Aryan Kumar's 5 for 2, Al-Barkaat MMI English (Kurla) demolished Parle Tilak Vidyalaya (ICSE) for just 50 runs at Oval Maidan. The Kurla school in reply, chased the target inside 10 overs, losing just one wicket.

In another match at Oval Maidan, Don Bosco, Borivli beat South Indian Education Society (SIES) Matunga by 262 runs. Batting first, the Borivli school scored 306, thanks to a half century by Atharva Jadhav (58*).



The Matunga outfit in reply, succumbed to Sharman Desai's off-spin and were bundled out for just 44 runs.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates