Giles Shield: Aryan's patient 85 takes Anjuman to 216 for eight

Anjuman-I-Islam's Aryan Deshmukh during his gritty 85 against SVIS (Borivli) at Parsee Gymkhana yesterday. Pic/Suresh Karkera

Aryan Deshmukh's fighting 180-ball 85 took Anjuman-I-Islam Allana (CST) to 216-8 against Swami Vivekanand International School (Borivli) on Day One of the two-day MSSA-organised U-14 Giles Shield first semi-final at Parsee Gymkhana on Monday.

Put in to bat, the CST school were reduced to 28-2 at the start with pacer SVIS Aayush Vaity claiming both wickets. Aryan, however, toiled hard and went on to share a 51-run partnership for the third wicket with Shlok Bhise.

He then put on 78 runs for the fourth wicket with Prithvi Gowari and another 24 for the fifth wicket with Kaif Ansari to bring his side back on track before being dismissed by spinner Arya Deshpande with the score reading 181-5.

Aayush claimed three wickets, while spinners Rudra Tank and Ishan Parab claimed two wickets each for SVIS.

The second semi-final between defending champions Al Barkaat MMI (Kurla) and VN Sule Guruji Vidyalaya (Dadar) will be played at Oval Maidan from today.

