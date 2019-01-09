Giles Shield: Centuries by Owais, Mohit help Rizvi Springfield secure draw

cricket

Rizvi Springfield's Mohit Tanwar (left) and Owais Khan yesterday. Pic/Akshay Jagtap

Centurions Owais Khan (144) and Mohit Tanwar (100) stitched a 167-run partnership for the fifth wicket to help Rizvi Springfield (Bandra) draw against IES VN Sule Guruji (Dadar) in the MSSA-organised Giles Shield inter-school Elite Group A two-day match at Parsee Gymkhana yesterday.

Rizvi scored 337 for six in their first innings, with Shreyansh Mishra batting on 31 along with Vivan Nair (0) when the match ended. Both teams pocketed a point each. Resuming on 334 for eight, VN Sule Guruji could add just 14 runs to their overnight score. Off-spinner Mohit finished with 4-42.

Rizvi began cautiously, thanks to a 37-run opening stand from Roshan Kanojia (21) and Shlok Sawant (22). Then, VN Sule Guruji spinners Aryan Phadtare and Parth Ankolikar had Rizvi reeling at 42-3. Owais and Mohit steadied Rizvi's ship with a century stand to eke out a draw.

