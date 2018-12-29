Giles Shield: Centuries by Rajsingh, Shubham power IES VN Sule Guruji to massive victory

cricket

Batting first, Rajsingh and Shubham stitched a 254-run stand for the second wicket as the Dadar school posted 290 for one in 45 overs

An unbeaten second-wicket partnership between Rajsingh Deshmukh (148 not out) and Shubham Shinde (108 not out) helped IES VN Sule Guruji (Dadar) beat Lakshdham (Goregaon) by 203 runs in the fourth round of the U-14 Giles Shield tournament yesterday.

Batting first, Rajsingh and Shubham stitched a 254-run stand for the second wicket as the Dadar school posted 290 for one in 45 overs. In reply, the Goregaon school were bundled out for 87. Parth Ankolekar of IES VN Sule finished with figures of four for 23.

Meanwhile, pacer Vijay Tambe (5-15) inspired Parle Tilak Vidyalaya (Vile Parle) to a four-wicket win over Anjuman I-Islam (Kurla). Parle Tilak chased down the total of 107 with ease.

