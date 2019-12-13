Giles Shield: Double delight for Ayush Mhatre, Siddhant Rai

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

IES VN Sule Guruji Vidyalaya's (Dadar) Ayush Mhatre and Rizvi Springfield's (Bandra) Siddhant Rai scored double centuries for their respective teams in the U-14 MSSA Giles Shield inter-school cricket tournament on Thursday, helping their teams win convincingly.

At Cross Maidan, while batting first, opener Ayush smashed a 137-ball 207 not out to help the Dadar team post 347 for two against Gokuldham High School. Yash Chavan contributed an unbeaten 68. In reply, Gokuldham were bundled out for a mere 35, suffering a 289-run defeat, thanks to some fine medium pace bowling by Arya Pandit (8-28).

Interestingly, Ayush was picked as a ball boy for Wednesday's India v West Indies T20I at the Wankhede Stadium but chose not to go as he felt the late night travel home to Virar after the match would tire him for the next day's inter-school fixture. "It would have been great to see some of my heroes like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Kieron Pollard in action from the boundary ropes but today's Giles Shield match was important. I had to be well prepared for it," Ayush told mid-day on Thursday, before adding, "But I enjoyed watching Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli's batting on TV at home, after which I went to bed at around 9.30 pm."

Rizvi Springfield's Siddhant Rai

Meanwhile, at Shivaji Park, riding on Siddhant's (211) and Roshan Kanojia's 178 not out, Rizvi Springfield registered a 462-run win over Billabong School (Malad).

Siddhant's double century was laced with 25 fours and two sixes, while Roshan hit 26 boundaries during his knock. In reply, the Malad team were all out for 42. Rizvi's left-arm spinner Nishit Balla (4-5) and leg-spinner Mohammad Taha's (3-3) were the pick of the bowlers.

