Giles Shield: Raj, Tanay put on 289 for VN Sule

cricket

VN Sule's Rajsingh Deshmukh and Tanay Khandeshi (right)

VN Sule Guruji's Rajsingh Deshmukh slammed an unbeaten 175 while his opening partner Tanay Khandeshi cracked 114 to put on a 289-run against Hansraj Morarjee in the second round of the U-14 Giles Shield cricket tournament at Mahim Juvenile, Shivaji Park yesterday. Later, leg break bowler Rajsingh claimed five for 30 to help bowl out the opposition for 96 as VN Sule won by 235 runs.

Bombay Scottish's twin brothers Aditya (117) and Anuj Giri (54) helped beat Sau Laxmibai HS by 206 runs at the Western Railway ground, Cross Maidan. Their teammate Aman Agarwal scored 30 in a total of 302 while Sau Laxmibai's Aryan Kulkarni (4-67) and Manas Odak (3-63) were the pick of the bowlers. Sau Laxmibai were bowled out for 95 with Sau Laxmibai's Daksh Patil top-scoring with 39 as Scottish's Aryaman Bhan claimed 6-21.

