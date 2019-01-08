Giles Shield: Rajsingh, Shubham shine with bat for VN Sule Guruji

Jan 08, 2019, 10:30 IST | Akshay Jagtap

The partnership between Rajsingh and Shubham came to an end in the 59th over when leg-spinner Jawwed Ali trapped Rajsingh in front of the wicket

Rajsingh Deshmukh and Shubham Shinde. Pic/Akshay Jagtap

Skipper Rajsingh Deshmukh (142) and Shubham Shinde (139) scored fluent centuries to help IES VN Sule Guruji (Dadar) post 334-8 against Rizvi Springfield (Bandra) on Day One of the Mumbai School Sports Association-organised Giles Shield inter-school Elite Group X two-day match at Parsee Gymkhana yesterday.

Electing to bat, Rajsingh and Shubham stitched a brilliant 243-run partnership for the second wicket after the Dadar outfit lost their first wicket on 25 when opener Tanay Khandeshi (5) edged right-arm pacer Atharva Bhagat to Avesh Khan at second slip in the sixth over. The partnership between Rajsingh and Shubham came to an end in the 59th over when leg-spinner Jawwed Ali trapped Rajsingh in front of the wicket. The right-hander struck 18 fours and one six in his 156-ball knock.

