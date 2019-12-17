Search

Giles Shield: Rohit shines for Childrenâ€™s Aid Society

Updated: Dec 17, 2019, 14:34 IST | A correspondent |

The Kandivli school, in reply, were bundled out for just 46, thanks to a five- wicket haul from Rohit Vishal ( 5- 11).

Children's Aid Society ( Mankhurd) beat Thakur International School ( Kandivli) by 173 runs in a first- round MSSA Giles Shield knockout match at Cross Maidan yesterday. Batting first, the Mankhurd school scored 165- 5 in the allotted 45 overs.

Barkya Chabya took 4- 30.

In another match, Kanav Verma claimed a fifer as Gundecha Education Academy ( Kandivli) bowled out Podar International ( Powai) for just 87 runs. Gundecha Education Academy then chased down the target with five wickets in hand.

Meanwhile, St Arnold’s ( Andheri) defeated Podar International ( Khar) by four wickets after dismissing the Khar side for just 79. Vedant Lad ( 5- 20) was the wrecker- inchief for the Andheri school.

