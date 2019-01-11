Giles Shield; Shreyansh's ton boosts Rizvi Springfield

Jan 11, 2019, 08:00 IST | Akshay Jagtap

Shreyansh stitched a 117-run stand for the sixth wicket with Ayush Mhatre (41) and then added 73 with Jawwad Ali (22) for the seventh. For VPMS, Mayank Rana (2-118) and Meghal Solanki (2-92) took two wickets each

A spectacular, unbeaten century by Shreyansh Mishra (129* off 76 balls) powered Rizvi Springfield (Bandra) to a massive total on Day One of their second Group X two-day match in the MSSA-organised Giles Shield match against VPMS Vidya Mandir (Dahisar) at National Cricket Club, Cross Maidan yesterday.

Shreyansh smashed 19 fours and two sixes in his 75-minute stay at the crease as the Bandra outfit declared on 463 for six in 75 overs. At stumps, the Dahisar team were 35-2 in 27 overs. Earlier, opting to bat, openers Kasim Alijan and Shlok Sawant provided Rizvi a good start with a 47-run partnership before Kasim was dismissed by Aditya Chaurasiya.

Apart from Shreyansh, Shlok (52), skipper Mohit Tanwar (93) and Owais Khan (58) struck half-centuries. Shreyansh stitched a 117-run stand for the sixth wicket with Ayush Mhatre (41) and then added 73 with Jawwad Ali (22) for the seventh. For VPMS, Mayank Rana (2-118) and Meghal Solanki (2-92) took two wickets each.

