Giles Shield: Spinners superior in Super League

At Shivaji Park Gymkhana, Swami Vivekanand International School's (Borivli) off-spinner Rudra Tank (7 for 18) helped his team beat Shardashram Vidyamandir (Dadar) by virtue of a first innings lead. Rudra, who claimed 6-36 in the first innings, returned with a match haul of 13 wickets. In reply to Shardashram's 186, SVIS declared at 294 for three, thanks to Krish Kanavade's unbeaten 107 (15x4) and half-centuries from Krishna Patil (79) and Pranay Kapadiya (56). Shardashram managed to avoid an outright defeat, scoring 81 for 8 at stumps.

At the Major Dadkar Maidan in Matunga, chasing VN Sule Guruji Vidyalaya's (Dadar) 260, Parle Tilak Vidyalaya (Vile Parle) were bundled out for 141, thanks to some disciplined bowling by left-arm spinners Dharsh Murkute (4-41) and Parth Ankolekar (2-24) and leg-spinner Niranjan Jaiswal (2-20). The Dadar outfit scored 114 for five in the second essay.

In another drawn game at the same ground, Abhigyan Kundu's patient 102 (14x4) helped Anjuman-I-Islam Allana English High School post 233-9 in reply to Swami Vivekanand International School's (Kandivli) first innings total of 185. For the Kandivli side, off-spinner Karthik Patankar claimed five for 73.

At Cross Maidan, Arya Gandhi's 63-run knock went in vain as Al Barkaat MMI's (Kurla) left-arm spinner Kavya Gori (4-46) and off-spinner Aryan Kumar (4-61) ensured Don Bosco were all out for 162, chasing the Kurla team's first innings score of 257.

In the first of the two-day semi-finals, Swami Vivekanand (Borivli) will take on Anjuman Islam at Parsee Gymkhana from Monday, while VN Sule Guruji will play defending champions Al Barkaat at Oval Maidan from Tuesday.

