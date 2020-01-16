Giles Shield: Spinners Yaseen Shaikh, Kavya Gori take Al Barkaat into final

Al Barkaat MMI's (Kurla) spin duo of Yaseen Shaikh (6-24) and Kavya Gori (4-35) were on fire as the defending champions beat VN Sule Guruji English (Dadar) by virtue of a first innings lead on Day Two of the second semi-final of the MSSA-organised U-14 Giles Shield inter-school cricket tournament at Oval Maidan on Wednesday.

Resuming on 25-2, overnight batsmen Ayush Mhatre and Dharsh Murkute added 47 runs for the third wicket before the former was clean bowled by Yaseen for 45 as the Dadar lads tried to overhaul the Kurla school's first innings score of 168 all out. No. 5 batsman Abhinav Saha then went back without troubling the scorers, leaving VN Sule Guruji tottering at 68-4. No. 6 batsman Ayush Patil did well, scoring a 153-ball unbeaten 25, but ran out of partners as the former champions were eventually bundled out for 127, falling short by 41 runs.

The Giles Shield final between Al Barkaat and Swami Vivekanand International School (Borivli) will be played at the Brabourne Stadium from January 21 to 23.

