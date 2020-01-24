Giles Shield: Sweet for SVIS after 16!

Swami Vivekanand International School (Borivli) beat defending champions Al Barkaat MMI (Kurla) by virtue of a first innings lead to win the MSSA-organised U-14 Giles Shield title after a gap of 16 years.

On Day Three of the three-day final at the Brabourne Stadium on Thursday, SVIS were on 91-2 and seemed to be in no hurry to chase Al-Barkaat's target of 158, when the two teams decided to call off the proceedings.

On Day One, Al Barkaat were bowled out for 167 in the first innings, following which SVIS were 196 all out on Day Two, taking a lead of 29 runs. Resuming on 12-0 yesterday, Al Barkaat's overnight batsmen Aryan Bhadane and Vedant Bhilare began cautiously, scoring just 15 runs in the first seven overs before Vedant (14) had to return back to the pavilion in the 12th over after being hit on the ankle at the non-striker's end by a Aayush Vaity throw from third man.

No. 3 batsman Yaseen Shaikh then began playing at a brisk pace, scoring at over a run-a-ball. The duo added 70 runs in the next 10 overs as the Kurla school raced to 103-0 in 22 overs. Yaseen, who was dropped on 39 by Amit Jaiswal at long on off pacer Aayush Vaity, kept going for his shots and took the Kurla school to 140-2 at lunch after 32 overs. Aryan (74 off 111 balls) lost his wicket immediately after lunch (caught by Aayush off off-spinner Krish Kanawde) after which Al Barkaat declared their innings at 186-1, 20 minutes post lunch, setting SVIS a 158-run target to win only their second Giles Shield.

Al Barkaat's Yaseen Shaikh

Yaseen and Shourya Desai remained unbeaten on 76 and 10 respectively. SVIS though had no intention to chase the target since they were already sitting pretty with a first innings lead. They took tea at 50-1, and soon after resumption, at around 3:30pm, with SVIS on 91-2, the teams decided to call of the game. Krish Kanawde (60) was the top-scorer for SVIS in the second essay.

SVIS coach Mahesh Lotlikar said the win was special because his boys rallied as a unit despite the absence of their star all-rounder Rudra Tank, who was away for an U-14 Mumbai match. "This win is immensely satisfying. The rest of the side more than made up for Rudra's absence. Vaity played outstandingly," he said.

Al Barkaat coach Nafees Khan meanwhile felt MSSA should make the Giles and U-16 Harris Shield finals a four-day affair, "I want to request MSSA to have four-day finals. Results of three-day matches are mostly based on the first innings, leaving little scope for a comeback," he said.

SVIS's Krish Kanawde

Former India captain Dilip Vengsarkar, the chief guest for the final, got nostalgic. "Playing at the Brabourne Stadium is a huge platform for these young boys. When I played in the 1972 inter-school final for my school, King George, the match was held in one corner of Azad Maidan," said Vengsarkar who also offered some advice to the youngsters. "Hardwork is the only path to success. There are no shortcuts," he said as the kids and parents applauded.



SVIS's Rudra, who claimed 28 wickets, was adjudged the best bowler, while Al Barkaat's Yaseen, who scored 269 runs, was declared the best batsman.

Prof Shetty calls for Elite and Plate divisions

Former BCCI General Manager (game development) Professor Ratnakar Shetty has urged MSSA to go back to having Elite and Plate groups in the U-14 Giles Shield and U-16 Harris Shield tournaments to avoid one-sided affairs.

"I request Nadim Memon [MCA apex council member] to go back to having Elite and Plate divisions. What happens now is that if a strong team play well against a weak side or first-timers in the opening round, the opponents tend to give up. So, it's better if the good teams are made to play separately as that will help produce good cricketers," he said.

MSSA stopped the Elite and Plate groups a few years ago due to lack of ground availability and instead brought all the teams together in one common pool. Shetty was also the secretary and treasurer of the MCA. He watched the final alongwith U-14 selector Ravi Gadiyar at the CCI.





Brief scores

Al Barkaat 167 & 186-1 (Yaseen Shaikh 76*, Aryan Bhadane 74; Krish Kanawde 1-49) lost to SVIS 196 & 91-2 (Krish 60)

