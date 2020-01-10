Giles Shield: Yasin Shaikh's 91 puts Al-Barkaat in command

Inspired by their senior team, Al Barkaat MMI (Kurla), who clinched under-16 Harris Shield title by beating Dos Bosco (Matunga) in the final on Wednesday, the junior Kurla outfit started off well by posting 257 against the same opponents on Day One of the two-day U-14 Giles Shield Super League encounter at Cross Maidan on Thursday.

Despite losing opener Aaryan Bhapana (7) with the team's total on 15 in the eighth over, skipper Yasin Shaikh and Sunny Singh shouldered responsibility to post half-centuries.

Though Yasin fell nine runs short of the three-figure mark, his sensible innings helped the side cross 200 before he returned the pavilion in the 64th over. Yasin hit 11 fours and a six during his 112-ball stay at the crease.

Sunny too exhibited a gritty performance to score 65 (4x4) during his three-hour stay. For Don Bosco, leg-spinner Devank Mayekar picked up 3 for 19.



At stumps, the Matunga side were struggling at 10 for two as left-arm spinner Kavya Gori claimed both wickets in the very first over.

At Major Dadkar Maidan in Matunga, VN Sule Guruji Vidyalaya (Dadar) worked their way to a commanding position against Parle Tilak Vidyalaya (Vile Parle). The Dadar team posted 260 thanks to a 177-run opening stand between Ayush Mhatre (97, 12x4) and Yash Chavan (81, 9x4). However, the middle-order failed to capitalise on the sound start as they lost six wickets for just 28 runs.

It was No. 6 batsman Parth Ankolekar (36) and No. 9 Ayush Patil (19 not out), who came to the rescue with a 55-run stand for the eighth wicket.

The Chatwani brothers—off-spinner Pritish and leg-spinner Pratyush—picked up three wickets each for the Vile Parle team. In reply, Parle Tilak were 30 for one.

