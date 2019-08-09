Gill scores century as India 'A' reach 190/4 at lunch on Day 3 against WI 'A'

cricket

Earlier, West Indies A had bowled out India A for a meagre 201 in their first innings on the opening day of the match and then themselves folded for 194 in their first essay

Shubham Gill

Tarouba (Trinidad and Tobago): Shubham Gill scored a ton while Hanuma Vihari completed his half-century as India 'A' reached 190 for 4 at lunch on Day 3 to extend their lead to 197 against West Indies 'A' in the third and final unofficial Test here on Thursday.

The visiting side resumed at the overnight score of 23 for three, and Gill, starting at a personal score of 2, reached his century just at the stroke of lunch. His overnight partner Shahbaz Nadeem fell for 13, after resuming on five, early in the day.

Captain Vihari joined Gill in the middle after Nadeem's dismissal and the two ensured there is no further damage. Vihari was batting on 51 off 85 balls while Gill was batting on 100 off 119 deliveries at lunch. Earlier, West Indies A had bowled out India A for a meagre 201 in their first innings on the opening day of the match and then themselves folded for 194 in their first essay.

