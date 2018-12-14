Gin blossoms in the city

food

Kick off this festive season with the spirit that's giving Mumbaikars a new high. Here are the six we recommend

The English breakfast

Taste of London

What's the best way to represent London in Mumbai? Via its most popular meal - the English breakfast, says mixologist Ami Shroff, the woman behind the English breakfast-inspired gin cocktail being served at London Taxi.



Ami Shroff

Made using marmalade, raspberries and orange, the gin is infused with the English breakfast tea. "We replicate the egg with mango and vanilla jelly. Orange juice is frozen into ice cubes to keep the drink cool without diluting it," Shroff says.

AT: Kamala Mills, Lower Parel.

CALL: 30151251

COST: Rs 695

Get the right mix

* Gin is a herbal and botanical spirit. It has a lot of aroma of different botanicals, spices and flowers, which is why it differs from other spirits.

* Gin and tonic is an old, popular combination. Tonic is a sweet and bitter soda, which isn't very aerated. It goes well with a sour or refreshing element. So, adding citrus fruits or fresh ingredients like basil, mint, lemongrass, rosemary or a fresh herb, adds to the botanicals already in the gin. Add 40-60 ml of gin with tonic and a few cubes of ice.

* If you like strong drinks, opt for martinis. There are three variants - dry, sweet and dirty. If you want to taste the gin and sip on it without any ice for dilution, go for the dry variant. The dirty martini is when a spoon of olive brine is added to it to give a vinegary sour touch and tang.

-Ami Shroff



Sitting in an English gar­den waiting for the sun by Nick Harrison

Tribute to the Beatles

The cocktail, sitting in an English gar­den waiting for the sun, which gets its name from a Beatles' song, promises a dose of nostalgia. It conta­i­ns English cucumber juice, in-house elderflower syrup and lavender bitters. "It was inspired by the En­glish countryside. The so­ng 'I am the Walrus' encapsulates the feel of the drink," says Nick Harrison, co-founder of Slink & Bardot.



Nick Harrison

AT: Thadani House, 329/A, Worli Village.

CALL: 7045904728

COST: Rs 590



Mistle Toe

Kiss of intoxication

With peppermint liqueur, orange, lime and ginger ale, the Mistle Toe at The Daily Bar & Kitchen is mixologist Rohit Hegde's citrus ode to the spirit. "The increase in takers in Mumbai encouraged me to experiment with gin cocktails. The infusion of gin with orange and lime add to the flavour in a simplistic yet impactful manner."



Rohit Hegde

AT: SV Road, Bandra West.

CALL: 9920446633

COST: Rs 475



L'etr­a­n­g­er

Sip of mystery

The opaque drink called L'etr­a­­n­g­er - which translates to my­s­t­e­rious or stranger in French - at Co­laba's Miss T comprises gin, sea salt, in-house keï¬Âr lime tinctu­re and coconut water. "The salt ba­lances the light flavours. The ke­fir tincture float gives you the im­pression there's citrus in it. The gin has botanicals, which adds to the flavour," sa­ys Jeremy Buck, the beverage director.



Jeremy Buck

AT: 4, Mandlik Road, Colaba.

CALL: 22801144

COST: Rs 850



Smoky Affair

G&T with a twist

Called the smoky affair, this gin and tonic inspiration by Santosh Kukreti, the bar manager at Thirsty City 127, earns its name from the smoked grain and herbs that go with the spirit. "It is garnished with our in-house chocolate liqueur, dill syrup, and contains fresh lime juice and tonic water. It's smoky and refreshing at the same time," explains Kukreti.



Santosh Kukreti

AT: Todi Mills, Lower Parel.

CALL: 9136942030

COST: Rs 800



Meetha paan martini

Desi martini

If you want to try a drink that adds a desi tadka to the age-old classic martini, then BKC DIVE's meetha paan martini is for you. "This drink has been made by fusing local flavours with a western concept. This drink is a heady combination of gin and pineapple with a twang of paan and nutmeg," says their mixologist Sean Silveria.



Sean Silveria

AT: Pinnacle Corporate Park, BKC.

CALL: 8655077330

COST: Rs 340

