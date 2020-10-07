Gin blossoms

Tom Collins

Serves: 1 person

Ingredients

50 ml Tanqueray London Dry gin

1 lime

2-3 tsp sugar or 20 ml honey

Soda

Method

Fill the shaker with ice cubes. Add the gin and sweetener, and squeeze the lime. Shake well and pour in a tall glass. Top with soda. Garnish with a slice of lime. Inputs from Asmani Subramanian, luxury portfolio brand ambassador, Diageo India

Gin martini

Serves: 1 person

Ingredients

50 ml Tanqueray No 10

10 ml dry vermouth

Twist of pink grapefruit

One olive

Method

Stir the gin and dry vermouth. Strain into a chilled silver martini cocktail glass. Garnish with a twist of pink grapefruit or sweet lime, and an olive.

A smooth launch

Gin drinkers in Mumbai should raise a toast to distilleries in Goa. For a long time, people in the city had access only to international brands that cost above Rs 3,000 a bottle (we aren’t taking Blue Riband into consideration here because, well, it’s Blue Riband). But then Stranger & Sons brought the price down to Rs 2,570, while Greater Than gave people an excellent option at Rs 1,500. And now, there’s Pumori, another gift from Goa to Mumbai, being launched in the market this month at Rs 1,750 for 750 ml. It’s a remarkably smooth gin with notes of Indian spices including cinnamon and cardamom. We tried it with tonic water and soda separately. Both options were as refreshing as a civilised debate would be on 9 pm news television.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news