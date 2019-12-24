Gin-soaked boy

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

We have always loved the cosy vibe of Geoffrey's, the neighbourhood bar at Marine Plaza. The wood interiors give a classic British pub-like ambience without being too pretentious; this character is rarely noticed across a majority of the city's watering holes these days.

The bar has started a gin parlour menu offering 15 classic cocktails (R799 plus taxes), with a few minor tweaks in some recipes. Also on the menu are gin labels from across the world. The design of the menu deserves a mention — each gin comes with an image of the bottle, a small note about its palate, options for mixers and garnishing suggestions. The cocktail menu includes a line about the history of each cocktail and its ingredients.



House munchies (right) gin sour. Pics/Dhara Vora Sabhnani

We settle in a comfortable booth and pick a Ramos gin fizz and a gin sour. For munchies, we call for the focaccia cheese chilli toast (R450), which is quite addictive. They also serve classic booze munchies on the house like peanuts, nachos and thick potato wafers with two dips. As we are seated close to the island bar, we watch the drinks being prepared and notice that the cocktails are made with packaged juices (like most bars do), so if you like your cocktails without sugar, these might not be an option.

The Ramos gin fizz arrives, and is served with a swirl of whipped cream; the bar manager suggests that we stir it before we take a sip (unlike the original recipe where cream is shaken together with the other ingredients). Regardless of the cream not being shaken, the cocktail is smooth and frothy, much like the original.

The addition of vanilla essence in this case makes it taste like a milkshake, and if you don't mind sweet cocktails, this one will be a hit. The mixologists at Geoffrey's make the gin sour with small portions of pineapple and orange juice, making the whole drink extremely refreshing and easy on the palate.

Both of our drinks are mixed well, with the balance between all the ingredients (and there are quite a few) and the alcohol set right. So if you like gin, and don't mind the sugar from packed juices in your cocktails [we mention this again as several new bars with pricey cocktails avoid using refined sugar and use freshly squeezed juices when there is an option], Geoffrey's' gin parlour will prove to be a tasty and heady expedition.

At Geoffrey's, Hotel Marine Plaza, Marine Drive.

Time 11 am to 1 am

Call 22851212

Geoffrey's didn't know we were there. The Guide reviews anonymously and pays for meals

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates