Gina Carano joins cast of The Mandalorian

hollywood

Gina Carano has come aboard the cast of Star Wars TV series The Mandalorian

Gina Carano

Actor Gina Carano has come aboard the cast of "Star Wars" TV series "The Mandalorian". The 36-year-old former mixed martial artist joins Pedro Pascal, who is in negotiations to headline the cast, reported Vareity. However, the details of the character that Carano, best known for "Fast and Furious 6" and "Deadpool", will be playing are not known yet.

Written by Jon Favreau, the series is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. It follows the laborious effort of a lone gunfighter in the outer who reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic. Dave Filoni, who has worked on "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" and "Star Wars: Rebels," will direct the first episode of the series. Taika Waititi, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa and Deborah Chow will direct other episodes.

The series is expected to premiere on the Disney streaming service, Disney+, which is set to be launched in 2019. Disney has another "Star Wars" prequel series in the pipeline which will focus on the "Rogue One" character Cassian Andor, played by Diego Luna.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever