Gina Rodriguez to star in Netflix's Carmen Sandiego movie

Actor Gina Rodriguez, who was voicing the title character in Netflix's "Carmen Sandiego" animated series, is now set to star in the live-action version. The "Jane the Virgin" star will feature in and produce the movie through her I Can and I Will Productions, alongside producers Kevin Misher and Caroline Fraser.

The movie will be a standalone Carmen Sandiego adventure. No writer or director is attached to the project yet. "Carmen Sandiego" animated series will start streaming in 2019.

