Giorgia Andriani: They will always criticize you, speak badly of you

Over the last few months, the one thing we have missed is Yay or Nays! For all those who know us, you know how big of a fan we are of celebrity style and the pandemic put a pause to the whole idea of Bollywood fashion. While we did have quite a lot of looks to fall back to, we do love the fact that things are slowly getting back to normal and this time we have Giorgia Andriani’s latest look to keep us company!

Nothing screams 'statement' like Black especially when you know all the A to Z of styling. Giorgia Recently shared some of her pictures from her photoshoot and captioned, "They will always criticize you, speak badly of you, it'll be hard to meet someone who will like you as you are, so live, do what your hear tells you to do ... Life is like a play that does not allow testing. So sing, cry, dance, laugh and live intensely every day of your life, before the curtain closes and the piece ends with no applause. Cit. Charlie Chaplin". Couldn’t relate more to this caption!

Have a look at the Hot and stunning pictures:

The Italian beauty Giorgia will soon debut in Bollywood with 'Welcome to Bajrangpur' starring Shreyas Talpade, Sanjay Mishra, and Tigmanshu Dhulia.

