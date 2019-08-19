Giorgia Andriani to do a special song in Arbaaz Khan's film Sridevi Bungalow

bollywood

Giorgia Andriani will mark her debut with a special song in Bollywood

Arbaaz Khan and Giorgia Andriani

Giorgia Andriani will feature in a special number in beau Arbaaz Khan's next, Sridevi Bungalow. Though the shoot is over, the makers have now decided to add a peppy track, rendered by Sunidhi Chauhan, to the thriller. The film stars Malayalam actor Priya Prakash Varrier (the wink girl) who makes her Bollywood debut. So who recommended the Italian actor for Prashant Mumbully's directorial venture? Your guess is good as ours. All we can say is mamma mia!

For the unversed, rumours were rife about Giorgia Andriani making her on-screen debut with Dabangg 3 and not Sridevi Bungalow. In a recent media interaction, the Romanian beauty refused to mark her Bollywood entry with a special song in Salman Khan-starrer.

Asked if she will be shaking a leg in the film or acting in Dabangg 3, Giorgia told IANS: "It's all speculation, as much as I love the brand and admire the creativity of Arbaaz and Salman (Khan), I'm not acting nor performing in 'Dabangg 3'...who knows in the future. In the meantime, I'm loving every bit of its making and looking forward to the release of 'Dabangg 3' in December."

Also Read: Giorgia Andriani sizzles in her most recent photoshoot!

Giorgia Andriani is all set to make her digital Tamil debut with Karoline Khamoshi. Speaking about the same, the actress said in an interview with mid-day: "I sent a short video [enacting a Hindi scene] to the production house, but since they aren’t well-versed with the language, I re-enacted the scene in English. The team then sent me a one-page sequence in Tamil, as part of my audition. I learned the dialogues and the makers loved it."

The action-comedy sees her play Karoline, a French undercover agent, who is forced to take up an assignment during her vacation in Puducherry. Giorgia further added: "I have shot for several action sequences, including hand-to-hand combat." She credits beau Khan for being supportive of her career move. "I have never used his influence to bag work. I won’t deny that knowing him helps me get a contact, but in the end, I have to prove myself."

Speaking about her personal life, Giorgia is currently in a relationship with actor-producer Arbaaz Khan. The actor said in an interview: "If I had to hide my affair, I would not have brought it in open. I unhesitatingly admit that Giorgia is there in my life at this point in time. Somebody who I have at his time in my life is a friend who I am also dating. Where it is going to go? Only time will tell. Yes, undoubtedly, we are together."

Khan married model and actress Malaika Arora in 1998. Arbaaz and Malaika got divorced in 2016. They were one of the most loved and strongest couples in Bollywood, and their divorce came as a shock to their fans.

Also Read: Watch: Giorgia Andriani shares a classical dance video, Arbaaz Khan praises it

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates