Giorgia Andriani's bodycon dress is all you need for a cocktail party; buy here

It seems like white is the new favourite colour of B-townies. In a private party during the weekend, Giorgia Andriani was spotted wearing a bodycon dress and looked like a vision in white. The actress completed her look with a mustard yellow coloured bandana during the outing. Take a look at it right away!

Giorgia Andriani/picture courtesy: Yogen Shah

You can get this look at affordable prices only on Amazon. Check out the latest collection by Amazon.

Ruffle Formal Evening Dress:

Simple and classy, this dress is suitable for daily wear and formal occasions. It will keep you comfortable and make you feel good. You can pair it with different accessories, jackets, high heels, sandals, sneakers, to create a variety of styles, and to adapt to different temperatures. Get this one at the discounted price of Rs 1,042 only. Shop here.

Sleeveless Pencil Bodycon Dress:

Channel an elegant look with this dress from Amazon. Made of polyester, it will keep you comfortable throughout the day, and this dress can be clubbed perfectly with a statement clutch and a pair of strappy heels. Get this one at the discounted price of Rs 649 only. Shop here.

Women's Off White Dress:

Team this cute number with killer heels for the ultimate city chic look! Buy this at the discounted price of Rs 759 only. Shop here.

Crepe Western Midi Dress:

This bodycon cut-out dress has a boat neck and is sleeveless. This dress will be a perfect addition to your wardrobe and give you a trendy look when clubbed with colourful pumps. This dress is made to provide you comfort all day long. Get it at the discounted price of Rs 491 only. Shop here.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates