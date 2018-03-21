Giorgio Chiellini's thigh injury 'not serious'

'Chiellini underwent a medical check-up on Tuesday after reporting a niggling injury to the flexor muscles in his right thigh, which caused him to withdraw from Italy's international friendlies yesterday, Juventus said in a statement



Veteran Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini's right thigh injury, which he took against Spal in a Serie A match on Saturday, is not serious, the Italian football champions announced on Tuesday. "Chiellini underwent a medical check-up on Tuesday after reporting a niggling injury to the flexor muscles in his right thigh, which caused him to withdraw from Italy's international friendlies yesterday," Juventus said in a statement.

"The tests revealed that Chiellini's injury, while not serious, will require daily monitoring. The defender has started undergoing physiotherapy and his condition will be re-evaluated next week." Juventus will hope Cheillini to regain full fitness before their crunch Champions League quarter-final first leg against Real Madrid on April 3. Juventus will also face a tough Serie A clash against AC Milan on March 31.

