Giri G's upcoming next single 'Chill' is about to kill the charts in 2020

Akshay Giri is more known as Giri G in music circles. He is not just a rapper but wears multiple hats to emerge as a versatile musician. He is a rapper, music producer, performer, and businessman. He is into producing high-quality music videos known to produce a good singing style and has remained active in entertaining loads of music lovers and fans all across the world with his YouTube and social media pages. His list of music seems to be going high when it comes to viewership.

The rapper is now working on the release of an Rnb track called Chill. It has been waiting for its release for the past one year. The rapper calls this track close to his heart since it happens to be a sad romantic song. It deals with the distance happening in relationships. He is also working on his other album in collaboration with some international young aspiring artists which will be hitting next year.

He has worked with a wide range of singers including the old and new to embark upon with quality music content for his audience. Some of his popular songs include Wajah Tum Ho, Doubt, Supreme, and All I Want to name a few. All his music content has gone viral on social media, which seems to have helped people recognise him on the web. He keeps on coming up with music production and raps. He has given so many raps for his audience to enjoy.

Apart from being a rapper and music producer, he is also into the world of business. He runs his online store called ShopCop known to sell some unique products on the web. Besides, he is also the founder and CEO of Tag Dog, which happens to be a music company. He keeps on embarking with music content including rap and other songs, which eventually makes his fans entertained. Since he is active on social media, he has garnered a good amount of fan base for himself. He is also active in social work with his own NGO called God in Reality Is.

