Girija Oak to represent Maharashtrian women of today in TV show

television

"Today, Marathi women stand toe-to-toe with other professionals and are making their mark in various fields," said Girija Oak

Pic Courtesy/ Girija Oak Instagram Account

Actress Girija Oak will play Meghna Nikade, who hails from a humble background and aspires to be an entrepreneur, in the upcoming show "Ladies Special". "Through this wonderful medium, I get to represent the Maharashtrian woman of today. Earlier, Marathi women were typecast as the ones who wear nine-yard saris and begin the day by fetching water for the household. This has changed completely," Girija said in a statement.

"Today, Marathi women stand toe-to-toe with other professionals and are making their mark in various fields. We are hard-working and focused like the urban youth of today and never lose sight of our aim in life. Meghna Nikade reflects the same which will definitely find a connect with the audience," added the "Taare Zameen Par" actress.

"Ladies Special" brings to the viewers an interesting concept of women hailing from different backgrounds and their unique friendship. It shows different shades of women and their camaraderie as they commute together. It will soon premiere on Sony Entertainment Television.

