Search

Giriraj Singh says, Hindus running out of patience over Ram temple

Oct 29, 2018, 15:29 IST | IANS

Giriraj Singh claims Hindus are running out of patience due to the delay in constructing a grand Ram temple at Ayodhya

Giriraj Singh says, Hindus running out of patience over Ram temple
Giriraj Singh

Union Minister Giriraj Singh said on Monday that Hindus are running out of patience due to the delay in constructing a grand Ram temple at Ayodhya and warned that no one can predict what will happen if they lose their patience.

"Had (Jawaharlal) Nehru wanted, the issue of Ram temple would not have become controversial. The Congress blocked a solution then. And when the court was to take a call on the issue now, Congress leader Kapil Sibal did the same.

"The Congress has decided to make it a Hindu-Muslim issue. Lord Ram was, is and will remain a matter of faith for Hindus. Now Hindus are running out of patience. No one knows what will happen if Hindus lose their patience," the Minister said.

The Supreme Court directed the listing of the Ayodhya title suit to January 2019.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in the headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Tags

national newsayodhyaayodhya verdict

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Chowpatty's Revival Restaurant offers authentic thali meals since 1947

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK