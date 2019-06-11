Girish Karnad fought for freedom of expression, says Sonia Gandhi
Paying tributes to Karnad, Gandhi said Gandhi that he was a huge inspiration for all those who value liberty and equality
On June 11, 2019, UPA Chairperson and Congress Parliamentary Party leader Sonia Gandhi condoled the death of Jnanpith winner and multilingual scholar-actor Girish Karnad and said he was a man of the utmost integrity who fought for the freedom of expression. Describing Karnad as a towering figure in India's cultural, artistic and political world, the Congress leader, in a condolence letter to his wife said: "He was a literal genius in both Kannada and English, a superb playwright, actor, and director."
#UPA Chairperson and #Congress Parliamentary Party leader #SoniaGandhi on June 11 condoled the death of #Jnanpith winner and multilingual scholar-actor #GirishKarnad and said he was a man of the utmost integrity who fought for freedom of expression.— IANS Tweets (@ians_india) June 11, 2019
Photo: IANS pic.twitter.com/qsUj62cK9T
"He was a man of utmost integrity, honour and unflinching courage who throughout his life fought for the freedom of expression, social justice, and secular values, often at enormous personal cost," Gandhi said Karnad, who passed away on Monday aged 81 in Bengaluru, was a huge inspiration for all those who value liberty and equality.
"Our country is so much poorer and darker without him. His loss leaves a void that is impossible to fill," she said, adding that the scholar has left behind a priceless legacy in literary work which will keep his memories alive and honoured forever.
Showing her support to the bereaved family, Gandhi said: "My thoughts are with you at this hour of grief... I know that he (Girish Karnad) had been in poor health for some time. I am sure that you, your son and your daughter looked after him with utmost care and devotion during his illness and you must all have been a source of great pride and joy to him."
