Girish Mahajan terms Wakadi well violence 'shameful', assures action

Two minor boys from a backward community were allegedly beaten up and paraded naked in Wakadi village for swimming in a well that belonged to a person of a different caste

Representational picture

Terming the assault and parading naked of two minor boys from a backward community in a village as "shameful", state minister for water resources Girish Mahajan yesterday said strict action will be taken against the accused.

Two minor boys from a backward community were allegedly beaten up and paraded naked in Wakadi village for swimming in a well that belonged to a person of a different caste. Mahajan, in whose Assembly constituency the incident happened, said, "The incident is shameful. Strictest action will be taken against the accused."

