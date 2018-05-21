Girish Pimpale nets four as Ave Maria enter final

Girish Pimpale struck four goals as Ave Maria beat SAISA SC 10-4 in the semi-finals of the Mount Carmel Invitation floodlit rink hockey tournament



Girish Pimpale struck four goals as Ave Maria beat SAISA SC 10-4 in the semi-finals of the Mount Carmel Invitation floodlit rink hockey tournament. Vinay Walmiki and Solomon Alexander scored two each, while Vikram Singh, Nitin Kumar netted twice each. Saurabh B, Oriston D and Smit D scored for SAISA.

