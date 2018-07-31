Girl abducted, gang-raped for 14 days in Uttar Pradesh

They later took me to Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh), Bihar and Gurugram in a car and raped me

In a shocking incident, a girl in Uttar Pradesh was allegedly abducted by five people and gang-raped for 14 days. "I was abducted by five people on two motorcycles. They later took me to Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh), Bihar and Gurugram in a car and raped me.

After 14 days, they left me in Mau (Uttar Pradesh)," the victim said and added that she does not know any of the five accused. The police have registered a case and have launched a search for the accused. "A case has been registered. We will now take an action accordingly," said Sangram Singh, Circle Officer.

