Girl alleges doctor 'did something' to her during surgery in Delhi, FIR against physician filed

A girl was allegedly mishandled by a doctor inside an operation theater here at a private hospital. The victim, who allegedly underwent a surgery that was necessary, said the doctor 'may have done something' after giving the patient anesthesia.

'I got admitted in October for a surgery which wasn't supposed to be done. In the operation theater, I was given anesthesia and the doctor might have done something to me. I've gone through surgery; I know how anesthesia works and when someone does something,' she told ANI. The victim further claimed that the doctor allegedly scooped out a piece of flesh from her body and showed it to her.

'Because of the damage caused by the doctor, my health has drastically deteriorated. I can't sit or stand, and I'm forced to take painkillers every day due to the pain,' she added. An FIR has been filed against the doctor, and the investigation is underway.

