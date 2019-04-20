Girl attacked with acid, neighbour arrested in Bihar

crime

The victim has been shifted to the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), where she is being treated for her injuries

Representational image

Bhagalpur: A 17-year-old was badly injured after her neighbour threw acid on her, following a failed attempt to molest her. The unfortunate incident happened on April 19, when the victim was at home with her mother.



"The culprit, Prince, along with three other persons barged into the victim's house and tried to molest her while keeping her mother at gunpoint. When the girl resisted, they threw the acid on her face. We have recovered a gun from the spot" Deputy Superintendent of Police Roop Ranjan Hargave told media persons.



Prince has been apprehended in this regard. The victim has been shifted to the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), where she is being treated for her injuries.

Bihar: Unidentified men entered a 17-year-old girl's house in Ganga Vihar Colony of Aliganj in Bhagalpur last evening, tried to molest her while keeping her mother at gunpoint & threw acid on the girl when she resisted. She has been admitted to a hospital. One man apprehended. pic.twitter.com/VTK7o6ooEZ — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2019

In another incident, a jilted nurse threw acid on a 35-year-old doctor inside court premises, however, the doctor narrowly escaped with minor injuries. The nurse also allegedly tried to commit suicide by consuming it, said police. The alleged incident occurred when the doctor, working in a private hospital, came to court in connection with a family dispute.

The nurse had developed personal enmity towards the doctor after they parted ways from a hospital where they worked together earlier, they said. The nurse, who was aware of his visit, had covered her head and face with a cloth and threw the acid contained in a bottle at the doctor in the court premises, police said.

Police took her into custody and admitted her to a government hospital suspecting that she might have had consumed the rest of the acid after the attack. The condition of the nurse and the doctor is said to be stable. In another similar incident, a young man was arrested on Sunday on a charge of stabbing and injuring a minor girl and her mother in east Delhi after his marriage proposal was turned down. Police said accused Ashu, 24, of Viswas Nagar, visited the girl's house in Krishna Nagar on Saturday night and tried to persuade her to elope with him. When she refused, he beat her up and stabbed her.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates