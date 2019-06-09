Girl converts AirPods into earrings to avoid losing them; hack goes viral
A shout out to all the AirPods users as you might want to take a cue from this genius who turned AirPods into earrings and called them Airings
Apple products are high in demand but are really expensive and difficult to maintain. Losing or damaging an Apple product will give you a run for money to get the thing repaired or purchase something new. So, this girl came up with a mind-blowing way to save you some bucks by amplifying your fashion game. This is a shout out to all the AirPods users as you might want to take a cue from this genius who turned AirPods into earrings and called them Airings!
I made airpod earrings lmaoooo i didnt want to post this till i had better pics but whatever here it is pic.twitter.com/4pHnc8wvfv— pop (@bloodorgy) January 26, 2019
This woman turned AirPods into earrings so she wouldn’t lose them and called them Airings https://t.co/HrFAbfgVCp pic.twitter.com/xCf8Kd6PJA— BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) January 29, 2019
Gabrielle Reilly (22) from Virginia turned her AirPods into earrings to avoid losing them. Gabrielle also took to the social media platform, Twitter and posted a video of her modelling the Airports. The video took the internet by storm and bagged over 3.4 million views.
I just remembered i was voted “most likely to invent something” for my high school senior superlative... and look at me now.. pic.twitter.com/w0fNvwI4xE— pop (@bloodorgy) February 23, 2019
Gabrielle's cat ate her previous Beats Bluetooth earphones making her switch to AirPods as it has no wire for her to chew. So she converted them into earrings to avoid losing them. The hack queen has a chain necklace used to connect them. Gabrielle's earrings are a hit now and she is now selling them off for Rs 1,421. These earrings are detachable so you can take them off to charge.
Top Stories
-
Kurla's TikTok star's family, friends unaware of his criminal past
-
8,000 hectares of mangroves destroyed, creeks blocked, highrises up on marshland in Uran
-
Sudhir Mishra wants to be known beyond Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi
-
Ayushmann Khurrana: I approach directors myself
-
World Cup 2019: Rohit Sharma stresses on playing well against Australia
-
Mumbai Crime: Women dies in sleep, child critical after oil tanker dashes another at Vikhroli
-
Kareena Kapoor shares selfie from Tuscany; gets trolled for looking 'old'
-
SSC 10th result 2019: Pass percentage across Maharashtra show 12.3 pc drop
-
World Cup 2019: Will Ajay Jadeja stay as India's lone WC centurion v Australia?
-
Juhu residents demand proposed Mumbai DP road to ease traffic
-
Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner Vegas wedding: Parents as clueless as fans
-
Digangana Suryavanshi: I cannot take prompting
-
Jada Smith on her marriage: There have been betrayals of the heart
-
SSC results 2019: Ragpicker's daughter gets 85 percent
-
Despite change of location, Smart and Hollywood's legacy continues
-
Comic book aims to encourage parents have a healthy discussion on sex with kids
-
Napean Sea Road siblings bring piano back
-
Why do we love a fleabag? Mumbai fangirls reveal
- Iqbal Kaskar to move an application against Thane prison authorities
- Billy Porter owes his wings to India
- Jada Smith on her marriage: There have been betrayals of the heart
- Jennifer Lopez starts her new tour
- Isa Guha: England is the worst for misogynist remarks
- Sea-faring Kaundinya
- World Cup 2019: Time to put MS Dhoni controversy behind
- Shibani Dandekar drools over Disha Patani's hot photo; check post
- She's got a ticket to ride
- Mind your language!
- World Cup 2019: Rohit Sharma stresses on playing well against Australia
- World Cup 2019: Will Ajay Jadeja stay as India's lone WC centurion v Australia?
- Water activist Aabid Surti: Save water or drop dead
- Mumbai Diary: Sunday Dossier
- Randeep Hooda feels rediscovered as an artiste
-
Filmmaker discusses why Mirabai is a role model for women
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Mumbai: Video of girl's daring stunts on late night local train goes viral