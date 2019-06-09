Girl converts AirPods into earrings to avoid losing them; hack goes viral

international

A shout out to all the AirPods users as you might want to take a cue from this genius who turned AirPods into earrings and called them Airings

Pic courtesy/Twitter/Pop

Apple products are high in demand but are really expensive and difficult to maintain. Losing or damaging an Apple product will give you a run for money to get the thing repaired or purchase something new. So, this girl came up with a mind-blowing way to save you some bucks by amplifying your fashion game. This is a shout out to all the AirPods users as you might want to take a cue from this genius who turned AirPods into earrings and called them Airings!

I made airpod earrings lmaoooo i didnt want to post this till i had better pics but whatever here it is pic.twitter.com/4pHnc8wvfv — pop (@bloodorgy) January 26, 2019

This woman turned AirPods into earrings so she wouldn’t lose them and called them Airings https://t.co/HrFAbfgVCp pic.twitter.com/xCf8Kd6PJA — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) January 29, 2019

Gabrielle Reilly (22) from Virginia turned her AirPods into earrings to avoid losing them. Gabrielle also took to the social media platform, Twitter and posted a video of her modelling the Airports. The video took the internet by storm and bagged over 3.4 million views.

I just remembered i was voted “most likely to invent something” for my high school senior superlative... and look at me now.. pic.twitter.com/w0fNvwI4xE — pop (@bloodorgy) February 23, 2019

Gabrielle's cat ate her previous Beats Bluetooth earphones making her switch to AirPods as it has no wire for her to chew. So she converted them into earrings to avoid losing them. The hack queen has a chain necklace used to connect them. Gabrielle's earrings are a hit now and she is now selling them off for Rs 1,421. These earrings are detachable so you can take them off to charge.

