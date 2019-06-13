Girl dies after falling from school building in Telangana

national

According to child rights activists, the girl fell down from her school building. She was immediately shifted to a hospital where she succumbed to injuries, they said

Representational image

Telangana: A 14-year-old girl, studying in Class 10, died on Thursday after allegedly falling from her school building. The LB Nagar Police, however, said the parents of the deceased have not filed any complaint. They said a case will be registered and a probe initiated if a complaint is made. According to child rights activists, the girl fell down from her school building. She was immediately shifted to a hospital where she succumbed to injuries, they said.

In another incident, a 32-year-old man died after falling from the fourth floor of his residence in central Kolkata's Jorasanko area, police said. The man, identified as Ricky Sharma, accidentally fell from the top floor of the four-storied building on MG Road in Jorasanko police station area at around 9.20 am, a senior officer of the Kolkata Police said. "Family members with the help of other locals rushed him to the nearest Calcutta Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) where he was declared brought dead," the officer said. An investigation has been initiated into the mishap.

Top stories of the day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates