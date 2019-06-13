Girl dies after falling from school building in Telangana
According to child rights activists, the girl fell down from her school building. She was immediately shifted to a hospital where she succumbed to injuries, they said
Telangana: A 14-year-old girl, studying in Class 10, died on Thursday after allegedly falling from her school building. The LB Nagar Police, however, said the parents of the deceased have not filed any complaint. They said a case will be registered and a probe initiated if a complaint is made. According to child rights activists, the girl fell down from her school building. She was immediately shifted to a hospital where she succumbed to injuries, they said.
In another incident, a 32-year-old man died after falling from the fourth floor of his residence in central Kolkata's Jorasanko area, police said. The man, identified as Ricky Sharma, accidentally fell from the top floor of the four-storied building on MG Road in Jorasanko police station area at around 9.20 am, a senior officer of the Kolkata Police said. "Family members with the help of other locals rushed him to the nearest Calcutta Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) where he was declared brought dead," the officer said. An investigation has been initiated into the mishap.
Top stories of the day
- 'Our whole life destroyed, why should he live?'
- Mumbai: Andheri colony locals shudder at tree breaks
- Rain, wind make cladding around Gandhi mural fall on man, killing him
- Esplanade should be fixed, not demolished, say heritage committee
- Parts of Mumbai may face 10-15 percent water cut till June 14
- Mumbai police help disaster management gain traction on Twitter
- Maoists arrested in May 1 Gadchiroli attack case sent to police custody
- SGNP hosts firefly show despite environmentalists' red flag
- Cabinet expansion: Shiv Sena loyalists likely to miss ministerial berth
- 'Exclude marks given to SSC students for art, sports too'
- Uran graffiti man was in touch with terror suspects, say cops
- Man beheads nephew to 'appease deities' for bountiful harvest
- Rare photos of Mukesh Ambani with wife Nita, parents Dhirubhai and Kokilaben you should not miss!
- Pune police raid 83-year-old activist's Ranchi home
- Ola driver returning customer's wallet restores man's faith in humanity
- Aaditya Thackeray: The young Shiv Sena leader turns 29 today
- Aaditya Thackeray interacts with officials at BMC headquarters in SoBo
- Gujarat on alert as cyclonic storm Vayu moves towards coast
- Heavy showers and cyclone alert in Mumbai!
- Have you seen these fabulous pictures of Disha Patani?
- Bandra Diaries: Ananya Panday, Diana Penty, Krystle D'souza, Nidhhi Agerwal spotted
- Janhvi Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Kriti Sanon sweat it out at gym in Bandra
- Juhu Diaries: Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan look from the next film goes viral
- Shahid Kapoor reveals an intimate detail about his relationship with wife Mira
- Stuart Broad's Nottingham pub does not revolve around cricket
- World Cup 2019: India hope to manage injuries and weather against NZ
- Sania Mirza slams 'cringeworthy' TV ads hyping the Indo-Pak WC match
- Rishabh Pant got nod for WC because he is lefty, says Sanjay Bangar
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Gujarat on alert as cyclonic storm Vayu moves towards coast