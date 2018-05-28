Girl dies as giant wheel crashes in Andhra Pradesh

The incident occurred during a fair when one of the cabins of the merry-go-round wheel came crashing as its bolt gave away

Vijayawada: In a tragic incident, an eight-year-old girl died and six others were injured when a cabin of a giant wheel crashed in Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur town on Sunday night, police said. The incident occurred during a fair when one of the cabins of the merry-go-round wheel came crashing as its bolt gave away.

The girl identified as Amrutha died on the spot while six others including three children sustained injuries and were admitted to a private hospital in the town.

The fun time for children during summer holidays turned into tragedy with the crash during the Robo Animals Exhibition on Exhibition Ground in the town.

The tragedy struck when Amrutha's parents and relatives of the others were recording the fun ride on their mobile phones. The video of the crash went viral on social media on Monday.

After the crash, visitors beat up the wheel operator. Police rescued and arrested him.

Relatives of the deceased and injured alleged that the accident occurred due to the operator's negligence as he did not stop the wheel despite being alerted about the bolt being loose.

Police seized the giant wheel and registered a case against the wheel operator.

