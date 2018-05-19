Girl dies two weeks after being raped and set on fire

The teenage girl, who lived with her maternal uncle here, was alone at home when her neighbour attacked her on May 4, a senior police officer said

A minor girl, who had been struggling for her life for the past two weeks after a neighbour allegedly raped her and made an attempt to burn her alive, succumbed to injuries at Bokaro General Hospital early on Saturday, police said.

The teenage girl, who lived with her maternal uncle here, was alone at home when her neighbour attacked her on May 4, a senior police officer said. "The girl's neighbour, a man in his early 20s, raped her, dragged her to the bathroom in the house, and set her on fire. She sustained 70 per cent burn injuries," Superintendent of Police Shailendra Prasad Burnwal said.

The accused, who was arrested a day after the incident, was produced before court and remanded in judicial custody. "The evidences gathered in the case will be produced in the court to ensure stringent punishment for the accused," the officer said.

Based on the girl's statement and medical reports, the police have started an investigation in the case, the SP said, adding that her body was sent home after post-mortem examination in Bokaro.

