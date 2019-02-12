Viral video: Girl falls into giant panda enclosure. Here's what happens next

international

An eight-year-old girl slips and falls into an enclosure housing three giant pandas. As the security guards attempt to pull the girl out to safety the curious bears approach near. Watch the video to know more...

Representational image

In a video which went viral over the weekend, an 8-year old girl had a close shave after she fell into an enclosure containing three giant pandas. Thankfully, the security guards rescued the girl from the enclosure before the pandas could react. The incident took place on Saturday at Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding. The girl fell into an enclosure which had three panda bears.

According to a report in China Daily, the research facility in Sichuan province issued a warning after the incident which said: "Pandas are not as meek and docile as they appear, and even their keepers maintain a safe distance once the pandas turn 2-years-old."

In the video footage, the girl was seen huddled in the enclosure as two pandas approach her. At first, a security guard used a pole and tried to pull her up but did not succeed. However, just when a third panda was nearing the girl, the security guard left the pole and reached down himself to grab the girl's hand and pulled her up. The entire incident was witnessed by hundreds of people and many filmed the episode on their mobile phones

The guard who saved her, Liu Guihua has gained a lot of appreciation on social media for his gesture. The girl was reunited with her parents and was sent for medical examination.

