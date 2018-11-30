Girl, fiance attempt suicide at Ghaziabad hotel

national

After consuming poison, the girl identified as Pooja, a resident of Delhi died on the spot while her fiance Subodh is said to be in a critical condition

Representational Image

A 19-year-old girl and her fiance allegedly attempted suicide on Friday at a hotel in Kotwali area of Ghaziabad.

As per the police investigation, they both checked in the hotel around 1.30 am on Friday. The incident came into limelight when the duo called hotel's staff for help as they started feeling uneasy after consuming poison.

According to police, the duo allegedly took the extreme step as their marriage was postponed due to some dispute between their families.

The matter is under investigation and further details are awaited.

