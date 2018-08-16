Girl found dead in bathroom at rail station; 3 cops injured in brick-batting

national

Three policemen were injured in brick-batting allegedly by enraged villagers after body of a minor girl was recovered from a bathroom in Barapalasi Railway Station premises in Dumka district this evening, police sources said. The villagers also thrashed a mentally deranged man, who was reportedly living in the station for quite sometime, accusing him of killing the girl aged around six years, they said.

On being informed about the incident, a police team from Jama police station rushed to the spot and rescued the mentally deranged man, who was critically injured after being beaten up badly. The enraged villagers started brick-batting on the police team, causing injuries to three policemen, Superintendent of Police Kaushal Kishore said.

He said all the injured policemen were shifted to Sadar Hospital, where they were provided medical treatment, while the accused was referred to a hospital in Dhanbad. The body has been sent for postmortem, the officer said. Adequate police team has been deployed in the area to maintain law and order, Kishore added.

