Girl found hanging in school, father alleges murder

An official identified her as Madhu Maravi and said she was found hanging from the railing of a flight of stairs in the school situated in Dhamangaon area

Representational Image

Dindori (MP): Poice on Monday found a Class VI girl student hanging in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Dindori district in Madhya Pradesh. According to police the girl identified as Madhu Maravi was found hanging from the railing of a flight of stairs in the school situated in Dhamangaon area.

"Madhu Maravi hailed from Bhimkundhi village here. It is not yet clear if she committed suicide or was killed. A note has been found at the spot which states she was not feeling good at school. It is being probed," Superintendent of Police ML Solanki said.

The victim's father, Tiwari Singh Maravi, however, alleged she had been killed and claimed the handwriting in the suicide note did not match that of his daughter. He said Madhu had come to the residential school from home just two days ago.

With inputs from PTI

