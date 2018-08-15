Girl gangraped in Jharkhand, four arrested

crime

The miscreants assaulted the two friends of the girls and dragged one of them towards the jungle and allegedly gangraped her. A police team spotted the girl in Talaburu jungle, Superintendent of Police, G Kranthi Kumar said

A teenaged girl was allegedly gangraped in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, a senior police officer said today. Two sisters along with two friends were walking towards Chaibasa-Hatgamariah main road when four miscreants intercepted them near Talaburu railway crossing yesterday evening, the officer said.

The police with the help of the Talaburu Munda (village chief) and villagers, arrested all the four accused including a minor last night, SP said. A case has been registered under relevant sections in this regard, the SP said adding the girl has been sent to Sadar Hospital for medical test.

