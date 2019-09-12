Girl gets raped at gunpoint, family alleges police tried to hush up

In a shocking incident, a 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped at gunpoint in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district, officials stated on Wednesday. According to the survivor's family, the police initially refused to register a case even after the accused was handed over. The accused is identified as Baua Singh. The girl was allegedly raped by Baua Singh at her house in Bisanda area of the district on September 3. According to news agency, PTI, the accused threatened her girl with a country-made pistol and raped her, Circle Officer Kuldeep Singh stated.

The girl's family alleged that they caught the accused on the spot and handed him over to the police but officials let him go and tried to hush up the matter. The family then approached superintendent of police after which a case was filed against the accused. "The FIR in the case was registered on Tuesday on directives of the superintendent of police," the circle officer quoted to PTI. The accused is currently at large and police stated they are trying to nab him.

Also Read: Thane Crime: Man held for raping 7-year-old girl on pretext of giving her chocolates

In another incident, a Class 3 girl was allegedly raped by a Class 6 boy of her school and his two younger brothers in Baghpat district of Uttar Pradesh. According to media reports, the eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped inside the toilet of a government primary school in a village in Ramala region of the district. When the girl’s parents reported the matter to the police, they initially refused to file an FIR for 15 days. "The crime was allegedly committed by the eldest brother, who studies in Class 6. However, the victim's father has also named his other two brothers, who were part of the group at that time. Whether they were also involved or not is a matter of investigation," Baghpat Superintendent of Police (SP) Pratap Gopendra Yadav told IANS.

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: Man rapes 6-year-old-daughter, assaults wife in Virar

"I have directed Circle Officer Ompal Singh to probe the allegations of police dereliction. SHO Naresh Kumar was not supposed to engineer a compromise in this case. He was supposed to book all those who had committed wrongdoing,” the SP added. The girl’s uncle alleged that the family was being asked to remain silent, "from the beginning."

"A day after the incident took place, about a fortnight ago, we had visited the teacher in the school, but she behaved as if nothing had happened. Since the accused also belonged to the same village, we were under great pressure from the panchayat elders not to take the matter to the police as it would bring a bad name to the village. The local SHO was hell-bent on ensuring a compromise. During all this, the girl's health was continuously deteriorating after which we approached the Baghpat SP with our complaint," he said.

With inputs from PTI

Also Read: Mumbai crime: 25-year-old woman blackmailed, raped by man and his friend in Mankhurd

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates