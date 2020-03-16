Girl gives Camilla Cabello song a Coronavirus spin, Anand Mahindra shares video

At the time when the world is tense about the Coronavirus outbreak, the internet has somehow managed to include the pandemic in their burning issues. Of late, there have been bhajans on the illness that went viral. But this young singer gave a spin to Camilla Cabello’s popular hit Havana, that even eminent personalities like Anand Mahindra couldn’t help but share!

The girl, Rashmi Shaarvi shared a video of herself singing the song, in which she changed the lyrics of the original song with instructions on how to maintain hygiene to steer clear of Coronavirus. An intercept pf the lyrics is, "Corona..ooh..na na. All of my mind is in corona..ooh..na na. It came all the way from China na na. Everyone is freaking out corona. There is something about this virus corona na na,"

She captioned her video posted on her Twitter account, saying, "There is no need to panic. Stay hydrated and keep yourself hygienic. If you feel any symptoms go see a doctor immediately. Lets hope to beat this spineless intruder soon."

A lighter take on Corona2019. ðÂÂ¤ÂÂ

There is no need to panic. Stay hydrated and keep yourself hygienic. If you feel any symptoms go see a doctor immediately. Lets hope to beat this spineless intruder soon. Hope the affected people recover soon ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ» #corona #Prayers #rashmishaarvi pic.twitter.com/2SqzbK6fcB — Rashmi_Shaarvi (@RShaarvi) March 14, 2020

Meanwhile, the chairman of the Mahindra and Mahindra Group shared Shaarvi’s video on Twitter, saying, "Creativity is bubbling up all over & social isolation is aiding that process! This young lady’s song is an amusing parody, but she has some serious vocal talent."

There seems to be an unexpected dividend from Covid 19: Creativity is bubbling up all over & social isolation is aiding that process! This young lady’s song is an amusing parody, but she has some serious vocal talent.. Here’s hoping you become a star, Rashmi... pic.twitter.com/eJZOZvef7q — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 14, 2020

Seeing that her video was also shared by the industrialist, an elated Rashmi said, "Can’t believe my eyes. Thanks a lot @anandmahindra sir. Such a sweet gesture of you to recognise the talents and pat their back with enthusiasm."

Can’t believe my eyes. Thanks a lot @anandmahindra sir. Such a sweet gesture of you to recognise the talents and pat their back with enthusiasm. Restores the faith in our hard work. Glad that I am one among them. Your tweet made my dayâÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂ BTW we also drive a Mahindra XUV 500ðÂÂ¤ÂÂ https://t.co/UQAb5IfhGH — Rashmi_Shaarvi (@RShaarvi) March 14, 2020

The Twitterati also lauded the young singer for her vocal prowess with her song garnering over 13,900 views so far.

Great voice dear ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ — RBN (@RBN43617474) March 14, 2020

Absolutely mind blowing ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Mrutyunjaya (@mrutyunjaya55) March 14, 2020

This is India where there is only one Truth... "Man is Mortal..." hence #CoronaOutbreak is also... Live Life Love Life

Live Like A Butterfly and Die Like One...

Hence Sing A Song...ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Dev R Narayan (@Narayan1968Dev) March 14, 2020

Sir you have got the eye for spotting talent. — Alok Saraf (@aloksaraf83) March 14, 2020

