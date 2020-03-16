Search

Girl gives Camilla Cabello song a Coronavirus spin, Anand Mahindra shares video

Updated: Mar 16, 2020, 16:43 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

The girl, Rashmi Shaarvi shared a video of herself singing the song, in which she changed the lyrics of the original song with instructions on how to maintain hygiene to steer clear of Coronavirus

A screengrab of the video posted by Rashmi Shaarvi
A screengrab of the video posted by Rashmi Shaarvi

At the time when the world is tense about the Coronavirus outbreak, the internet has somehow managed to include the pandemic in their burning issues. Of late, there have been bhajans on the illness that went viral. But this young singer gave a spin to Camilla Cabello’s popular hit Havana, that even eminent personalities like Anand Mahindra couldn’t help but share!

The girl, Rashmi Shaarvi shared a video of herself singing the song, in which she changed the lyrics of the original song with instructions on how to maintain hygiene to steer clear of Coronavirus. An intercept pf the lyrics is, "Corona..ooh..na na. All of my mind is in corona..ooh..na na. It came all the way from China na na. Everyone is freaking out corona. There is something about this virus corona na na,"  

She captioned her video posted on her Twitter account, saying, "There is no need to panic. Stay hydrated and keep yourself hygienic. If you feel any symptoms go see a doctor immediately. Lets hope to beat this spineless intruder soon."

Meanwhile, the chairman of the Mahindra and Mahindra Group shared Shaarvi’s video on Twitter, saying, "Creativity is bubbling up all over & social isolation is aiding that process! This young lady’s song is an amusing parody, but she has some serious vocal talent."

Seeing that her video was also shared by the industrialist, an elated Rashmi said, "Can’t believe my eyes. Thanks a lot @anandmahindra sir.  Such a sweet gesture of you to recognise the talents and pat their back with enthusiasm."

The Twitterati also lauded the young singer for her vocal prowess with her song garnering over 13,900 views so far.

What do you think of the video?

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK