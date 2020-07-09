Girl hangs self after tiff with brother over mobile phone

The ugly face of mobile phone addiction once again came to fore when a 16-year-old girl committed suicide in Jhunjhunu town of Rajasthan after scuffle with brother over phone. The mother, who intervened in the brother-sister fight, warned that she will not recharge the phone which irked the girl so much that she hanged herself, said police officials on Thursday. The case has been lodged at City Kotwali station by deceased's uncle Shauqat Ali who reported that his niece Kherunissa hanged herself with her dupatta tied to a fan on Wednesday.

Meanwhile Shravan Kumar, the investigating police officer, said, "It was a trivial matter where the brother and sister had a small fight. Kherunissa wanted to have the mobile phone for playing games, however, his brother was also playing a game on it. As the brother-sister fought, their mother scolded both of them and annoyingly, she said that she will not get the mobile recharged further."

The girl felt bad, went to her room and hanged herself to death, said the officer, adding that her brother is studying in class VIII while the deceased was a school drop out. Her father had expired and the deceased was staying with her mother, sister-in-law and younger brother while the elder brother is working abroad.

Her body was handed over to her family after post-mortem.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever