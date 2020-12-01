'Girl I love already has a boyfriend...'

I fell in love with a friend, who is already in a relationship. She is happy and satisfied with the guy, but I think she and I connect on very different levels. She knows this too but says she can never have a relationship with me because she has never even thought about this possibility. I am finding it hard to let go of that thought. What do I do?

— Shubham R

There's not much you can do, given that you have both been quite honest with each other. She knows how you feel and has explained why she can't consider a relationship with you. How you feel about her isn't a secret either. If she is in a stable relationship, and you assume she will give it up for no reason, that is wishful thinking that will only bother you. Worse, it may affect the friendship you have, for no fault of her own. Men often have problems with the fact that women have minds of their own. My advice is that you accept her decision and move on.

My in-laws do nothing for us but constantly expect my husband to be at their beck and call. This causes a lot of problems in our household, because he doesn't acknowledge how much it bothers me. I have tried talking to him about it often, but he can't understand where I am coming from and I am afraid this will only get worse. How do we resolve this?

Any relationship with your partner's extended family will always be fraught with complications because you are married to him, not them. He obviously sees them differently from the way you do, and that may never change because they are his parents. You can either make peace with this, or ask your husband to meet with a third, neutral party, like a counsellor, who can help you both arrive at some sort of compromise. This isn't a problem that will magically fade away without you both doing a bit of work.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

