Girl I was in love with is suddenly back!

I have been dating a girl for almost 4 years and we have been making progress and talking about taking our relationship to the next stage. A week or two ago, someone I was madly in love with years ago suddenly sent me a friend request on Facebook and has been chatting with me since then. She wants to meet, and I get the feeling she wants to talk about something specific because she knows how I used to feel about her. This has put me on shaky ground because everything I used to feel for her has suddenly returned. I haven't told my girlfriend about it, and don't know if I should until I meet this other person. What do I do?

It's strange that a four-year relationship should be on shaky ground after a week of someone from your past entering your life again. If this person knew how you felt, and did nothing for all these years, what could have changed her mind? She may simply want to catch up, of course, but you have to ask yourself why you feel guilty about sharing this with your girlfriend and what you expect will happen. Nostalgia often makes our past seem more pleasant than it was, so it's natural to have some of those feelings return. I suggest you take a good look at your present though, and the state of your current relationship that has been built by you and your girlfriend together over all this time. At the very least, you owe her a degree of openness and honesty before deciding whether to meet with this other girl.

My boyfriend's ex-girlfriend wants to meet him for coffee, and he agreed without discussing this with me. He says it's just a chat and I shouldn't be worried, but I don't know what she wants, and it worries me. Do I forbid him from seeing her?

Why assume anything without knowing what this meeting is about? Worry about why you don't trust your boyfriend instead.

